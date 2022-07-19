Citrin Cooperman establishes first Midwest office

The CPA firm Citrin Cooperman announced the establishment of their first Midwest office through the acquisition of Shepard Schwartz & Harris (SSH), a Chicago-based firm focused primarily on privately held businesses and their owners with specialties in the real estate, construction, and manufacturing and distribution industries.

SSH was founded in 1935, and the company brings 10 partners and over 50 staff members to Citrin Cooperman. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“To be the first Citrin Cooperman office in Chicago is really a unique experience,” said SSH Office Managing Partners Mary Fuller and Stan Lazar in a joint statement. “We are excited to introduce the Chicago and Midwest markets to the Citrin Cooperman resources and services and continue to help our clients with their personal and business needs.”

“Expanding our services in the Midwest, and especially in Chicago, is an incredible opportunity,” said Citrin Cooperman CEO Alan Badey. “And to be able to do so with the top-notch professionals at Shephard Schwartz & Harris, a team that is so deeply entrenched in the market, it’s amazing.”

Citrin Cooperman is headquartered in New York City and maintains regional offices in Norwalk and White Plains. Earlier this month, Citrin Cooperman completed its acquisition of Kingston Smith Barlevi, a Los Angeles-based accounting agency with more than three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industries. https://westfaironline.com/149789/citrin-cooperman-completes-acquisition-of-kingston-smith-barlevi/