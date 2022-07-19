Westchester Community Foundation awards $545K in grants to 16 nonprofits

The Westchester Community Foundation has announced plans to distribute $545,000 in grant funding to 16 regional nonprofits focused on workforce development, environmental advocacy, youth leadership and environmental and sustainability initiatives.

“The Foundation’s grant to Workforce Professionals Training Institute will provide a second year of support to The Westchester Workforce Learning Group, a dynamic group of youth-serving workforce development organizations working to position young adults for lifelong self-sufficiency,” said Tara Seeley, senior program officer. “We are thrilled to see this peer-learning cohort sharpening its skills to collaborate and to connect strategically with employers to keep job training relevant and generate good job placements in our county’s high-growth sectors.”

The grants include:

• Action Center dba Energy Justice Network: $25,000 for a campaign to eliminate the County’s reliance on incineration of solid waste

• African American Men of Westchester: $11,000 for a scholarship program in honor of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

• Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester: $70,000 (two years) for youth leadership development programs

• Bronx River Alliance: $25,000 to engage county residents in improving the water quality of the Bronx River and its watershed

• Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation: $25,000 to promote environmental literacy in Westchester schools

• Clay Art Center: $35,000 (two years), to support fellowships for emerging ceramic artists

• Family Services of Westchester: $15,000, for a youth advocacy and leadership program

• Groundwork Hudson Valley: $25,000, to implement an action plan for the Saw Mill River watershed

• Jazz Forum Arts: $5,000, to support the Summer 2022 series

• Picture House Regional Film Center: $15,000 for a German film festival

• Rivertowns Village Green: $5,000, to make fresh, locally grown produce more accessible to low-income Tarrytown residents

• Sustainable Westchester $70,000 (two years), to advocate for Westchester’s interests in New York State’s environmental sustainability planning

• Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns: $37,000 (two years), for the Asociacion de Familias Hispanas de los Tarrytowns, an early childhood education and development program

• The Trust for Public Land: $25,000, for a parks assessment for the City of Mount Vernon

• Tri-State Transportation Campaign: $60,000, for an advocacy campaign for equitable transportation reform in Westchester County

• Workforce Professionals Training Institute: $97,000, to support the Westchester Workforce Learning Group