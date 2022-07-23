Ulster receives $3.96M for trail project

Ulster County has received $3.96 million in Federal Highway Administration funds through New York state to convert 2.5 miles of an unused former railroad corridor into a multiuse trail with pedestrian bridges. The rail corridor had been used by the Ulster & Delaware Railroad (U&D). The total project cost is $4.95 million with Ulster County contributing $990,000 in funding.

The trail will be 10 to 12 feet wide. The project offers an opportunity to access the Shandaken Wild Forest area with its existing network of hiking, mountain biking and cross country trails, as well as provides access to the adjacent Belleayre Mountainside. Backers of the project have said it will act as a regional economic driver, providing economic opportunities through increased recreational tourism.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said, “Ulster County is a statewide leader in investing in our trails and protecting our environment. This award will bolster the economic growth and environmental initiatives that we’ve seen come through these infrastructure investments.”

“The Ulster County Trails Advisory Committee (UCTAC) is delighted by Ulster County’s success in securing funding to preserve, restore and repurpose this historically unique and important section of the county’s abandoned Ulster & Delaware rail corridor, including the iconic Giggle Hollow Trestle and famed double-horseshoe curve above Pine Hill,” said Kevin Smith, chairman of UCTAC. “It’s impossible to overstate the many active recreation/transportation connections and opportunities the Shandaken Rail Trail will make possible between Belleayre Beach, Pine Hill, Belleayre Ski Center and other New York state lands and trails.”

Ulster County’s project proposal was based on a Shandaken U&D Feasibility study, which was completed by the Ulster County Transportation Council in 2021. The county recently completed the conversion of 11.5 miles of the same former U&D railroad corridor along the Ashokan Reservoir from West Hurley to Boiceville into a trail.