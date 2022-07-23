HV to receive state farmland protection funds

New York state is allocating $6,406,100 to protect 768 acres of farmland from development in the mid-Hudson region. The money is part of more than $38 million that is being spent through the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. Throughout the state, there are 40 projects that have been funded to protect a total of 11,772 acres of farmland. The program is designed to help keep the agricultural land in production and ensure the long-term viability of New York’s farming operations.

The new grants were announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on July 18.

The Farmland Protection Implementation Grants Program provides financial assistance to counties, municipalities, soil and water conservation districts and land trusts to enable them to implement farmland protection activities consistent with local agricultural and farmland protection plans. The most frequently funded activity under the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants Program is the purchase of development rights on individual farms. Those transactions help farmers realize the revenue they would receive by selling out to developers while still being able to continue operating the farm. The program also can pay costs associated with amendments to local laws affecting agriculture, putting in place option agreements for land and covering some costs associated with agricultural conservation easements.

Three grants were awarded for projects in Dutchess County. All went to The Dutchess Land Conservancy. The organization is receiving $923,757 to protect 187 acres on Cedar Ridge Farm, $1,460,000 to protect 144 acres on Obercreek Farm and $615,299 to protect 109 acres on Primrose Hill Farm.

In Orange County, the town of Warwick is receiving $1,406,100 to protect 200 acres of the Astorino Farm.

In Putnam County, the Westchester Land Trust has been awarded $2,000,000 to protect 128 acres on Ryder Farm.

“We must continue to protect New York’s precious farmland so our agricultural footprint can grow and so our producers can thrive for generations to come,” Hochul said.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said, “Protecting our state’s farmlands is one of the most important things we can do to maintain the economic viability of the state’s agricultural industry.”