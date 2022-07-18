Outdoor — and indoor — fun at Ridge Hill

In a sense, the challenge of Covid has been an opportunity for Ridge Hill, the 1.2-million-square-foot retail, entertainment and office complex in Yonkers between Interstate 87 and the Sprain Brook Parkway.

“Like most retail places, we saw some stores close during the pandemic,” says Meghann Hongach, general manager of Ridge Hill, which is owned by Australian-based QIC (Queensland Investment Corp.) and run by CBRE (Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis). But as Ridge Hill has many outdoor activities, it was able to pivot to underscore this aspect of the setting. Besides outdoor movies and ping-pong, there’s the Market on Market Farmers Market, a partnership with Morning Glory Market that just closed for the season; and the Art on Market, produced by Outside the Lines Consulting and featuring works in diverse media by local artists (1 to 6 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 19).

Restaurants took advantage of the situation to spread outside. “I think that the pandemic opened our eyes to utilizing our outdoor space more,” Hongach says.

Not that there isn’t plenty to do indoors, with 55 food and retail offerings, including LEGOLAND Discovery Center, a 12-screen Showcase Cinema de Lux, Rockin’ Jump Indoor Trampoline Park, iFLY Indoor Skydiving, Whole Foods Market and such eateries as The Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, Texas de Brazil, Public Pizza and Lefteris Gyro.

Six more are in store. Beginning this month, The Cup, featuring Topgolf Swing Suite technology, will enable golfers to try out their sweetest swings while soccer lovers take to the pitch, hockey enthusiasts practice their slapshots, baseball fans unfurl their fastballs and everyone else plays dodgeball with zombies. Early next year, Ridge Hill will inaugurate the new indoor climbing venue, Hapik.

Research has shown that people are looking for diverse experiences at malls and within stores, Hongach says. So Dick’s Sporting Goods not only sells equipment and apparel but also has a batting cage.

Charming Charlie, the trendy accessories emporium, is opening a new store, with Ridge Hill looking to offer more shopping and dining experiences.

Meanwhile, there’s the holiday season, tailor-made for outdoor fun. In addition to the Nov. 28 Hanukkah Menorah lighting with Chabad of Yonkers, Ridge Hill has welcomed Santa Claus back to town for his yuletide photo op (through Dec. 24) amid a setting that includes the mall’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Making the season a little bit brighter — free parking through the end of the year.

For more, visit ridgehill.com.