Iona College becomes Iona University

In our June issue, WAG reported on Iona College creating a new home for its NewYork-Presbyterian School of Health Sciences on its Bronxville campus, formerly the site of Concordia College, as part of the college’s expansion program.

Now the private, Roman Catholic, coeducational institution — founded in 1940 by Edmund Rice’s Congregation of Christian Brothers – has become a university. In making the announcement Tuesday, July 12, President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said the change not only reflected the quality and prestige of an Iona education but will also support the institution’s continued growth as it attracts top talent from across the globe. He was joined at the official reveal by students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the board of trustees, as well as local community partners.

“While this change reflects the growth, structure and direction of Iona, it also carries forward the legacy we have inherited,” Carey said. “Our name is different, but our mission and values are the same.”

