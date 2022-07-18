Todd Firestone named investor relations VP at White Plains’ Opal Fuels

Opal Fuels LLC, a White Plains-based vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas, has hired Todd Firestone as vice president of investor relations and corporate development.

In his new position, Firestone will serve as the company’s primary liaison with the investor and analyst communities and as a key adviser to the leadership team on various growth initiatives. He will also manage communications related to the earnings process and other shareholder-related matters as part of the company’s investor relations program.

Prior to joining the company, Firestone was a director at Evercore ISI, where he most recently served as the lead research analyst covering companies in the midstream, renewable fuels, and refining sectors. Prior to that, he held positions with Morgan Stanley and Vantage Energy LLC.