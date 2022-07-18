Home Energy Todd Firestone named investor relations VP at White Plains’ Opal Fuels

Todd Firestone named investor relations VP at White Plains’ Opal Fuels

By
Phil Hall
-

Opal Fuels LLC, a White Plains-based vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas, has hired Todd Firestone as vice president of investor relations and corporate development.

In his new position, Firestone will serve as the company’s primary liaison with the investor and analyst communities and as a key adviser to the leadership team on various growth initiatives. He will also manage communications related to the earnings process and other shareholder-related matters as part of the company’s investor relations program.

Prior to joining the company, Firestone was a director at Evercore ISI, where he most recently served as the lead research analyst covering companies in the midstream, renewable fuels, and refining sectors. Prior to that, he held positions with Morgan Stanley and Vantage Energy LLC.

Previous articleWestport’s Isos Capital Management acquires New Canaan’s 4Forces Group
Next articleMastercard in quantum computing partnership
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here