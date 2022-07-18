Westport’s Isos Capital Management acquires New Canaan’s 4Forces Group

Isos Capital Management, a Westport-based independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, has acquired 4Forces Group, LLC, a New Canaan-based advisory firm.

4Forces Group provides advisory services including strategic planning, corporate development, mergers and acquisition consulting, operational improvement, brand marketing, business development and sales acceleration, with a focus on the media, entertainment, sports and professional services industries.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. 4Forces Group founder and consulting executive Peter Cosco will serve as managing director at Isos, overseeing the advisory practice and supporting the firm’s core investment business.

“We are thrilled to add the advisory capabilities of 4Forces Group to our set of offerings as clients and contacts continue to seek support in planning, development, operational efficiencies, and sales – all areas that Peter and his team have significant experience with,” said George Barrios, co-founder and co-CEO at Isos Capital Management.