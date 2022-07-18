Home Fairfield Westport’s Isos Capital Management acquires New Canaan’s 4Forces Group

Westport’s Isos Capital Management acquires New Canaan’s 4Forces Group

By
Phil Hall
-

Isos Capital Management, a Westport-based independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, has acquired 4Forces Group, LLC, a New Canaan-based advisory firm.

4Forces Group provides advisory services including strategic planning, corporate development, mergers and acquisition consulting, operational improvement, brand marketing, business development and sales acceleration, with a focus on the media, entertainment, sports and professional services industries.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. 4Forces Group founder and consulting executive Peter Cosco will serve as managing director at Isos, overseeing the advisory practice and supporting the firm’s core investment business.

“We are thrilled to add the advisory capabilities of 4Forces Group to our set of offerings as clients and contacts continue to seek support in planning, development, operational efficiencies, and sales – all areas that Peter and his team have significant experience with,” said George Barrios, co-founder and co-CEO at Isos Capital Management.

Previous articleU.S. and world news for July 18
Next articleTodd Firestone named investor relations VP at White Plains’ Opal Fuels
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here