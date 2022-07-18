An event at the Valmont Spa at The Carlyle Hotel firms the face – and the soul

Luxe Swiss skincare line Valmont got a jump on fall on Thursday, July 14 – Bastille Day, France’s Fourth of July – by unveiling its new firming trio at the Valmont Spa at The Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan. Amanda Macino, Valmont’s national training director, demonstrated how the V-Firm line blends a peptide cocktail, vitamin C, lysine, praline amino acids, a glucosamine derivative and Valmont’s signature triple DNA and RNA liposomes in three rich, unisex products — a face serum, a face cream and a “honey gel” for the eyes – to nourish the skin while also firming it. Macino demonstrated that just a dab of the concentrated products will do as you can use them in conjunction with other Valmont lines like its oxygenating DetO2x.

We were also treated to some firming of the soul, courtesy of Taryn Toomey of The Class in Manhattan’s Tribeca. Her workout can perhaps best be described as a letting go and a re-energizing through intense, yoga-like movements and audible exhalations. (We got a taste of this by shaking our limbs, dribbling our lips, saying “ha!” and putting hands to heart and belly to feel the breath.) Toomey – who worked in corporate fashion before rediscovering her mojo in Peru and in an immersion in movement and spiritual ceremonies — also demonstrated how we can give ourselves a facial massage with little squeezes up and down the face.

But perhaps the greatest takeaway was what she said about joy and the need for us to adjust our perspectives to find it in our everyday lives.

The V-Firm eye gel, face serum and face cream will retail for $290, $340 and $440 respectively and will be available in September at lamaisonvalmont.com.