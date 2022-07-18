U.S. and world news for July 18

Uvalde shooting report: A report by a committee of the Texas House of Representatives on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, says that approximately 375 law enforcement officers responded to the scene but it took 72 minutes before any entered the classroom and killed the shooter. The report found what it called systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making on the part of law enforcement.

Shopping mall shooting: Three people were killed and two injured in a shooting at the food court of a shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana, last night. A citizen, who was legally carrying a gun, shot and killed the shooter.

Bannon trial: Jury selection was scheduled to begin today in the trial of Trump advisor Steve Bannon on contempt of Congress charges. Bannon refused to honor a subpoena to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon previously had been convicted of fraud in a scheme that took money from Trump contributors and was given a Presidential Pardon for that by Trump.

Heat wave and fires in Europe: Forest fires continue to rage in France, Spain and Portugal as a heat wave continues that has been marked by temperatures of more than 104 degrees. Some relief was forecast for tomorrow with the heat building again on Wednesday. For the first time, an extreme heat alert has been issued for Great Britain, also expected to see temperatures of 104 degrees.

Goldman’s 23% drop: The Goldman Sachs Group today reported net revenues of $11.86 billion and net earnings of $2.93 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net revenues were 23% lower than in the second quarter of 2021 and 8% lower than in the first quarter of 2022.

Newlyweds Affleck and Lopez: Celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married in Las Vegas over the weekend. According to the new Mrs. Affleck, they stood in line with other couples to obtain the marriage license then went to a chapel for the ceremony and had wedding photos taken in a pink Cadillac that at one time had been owned by Elvis.