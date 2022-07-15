Stage 2 Drought declared for Connecticut

Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group has declared Stage 2 Drought conditions in all eight of Connecticut’s counties.

The declaration is based on precipitation being below normal levels, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture and natural ecosystems.

Residents and businesses have been asked to voluntarily to reduce automatic outdoor irrigation, postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation, minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures and follow any additional conservation requests issued by water suppliers or municipalities.

“We have experienced drier than normal conditions in the spring and early summer,” said Office of Policy & Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, who chairs the Interagency Drought

Workgroup. “The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them.

Residents should not be alarmed but begin taking steps now to reduce their water usage.”

Bridgeport-based Aquarion Water Co. issued a statement for its shoreline customers to be cognizant of their water usage.

“As a precaution, we’re asking for our customers’ participation as we work to conserve water,” said Donald Morrissey, Aquarion president. “Our reservoir levels are currently sufficient, and we’re hopeful that rain amounts will soon return to normal. With our customers’ support, we are better able to mitigate the impacts of the current drought conditions.”