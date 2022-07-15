Seven Connecticut colleges launch Tech Talent Accelerator initiative

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the creation of seven new technology education programs at Connecticut’s public and private colleges and universities.

According to the governor’s office, the new Tech Talent Accelerator is being funded by the Connecticut Tech Talent Fund and administered by the Connecticut Department of Community and Economic Development. The initiative will focus on closing a skills gap by fostering partnerships between business and higher education to develop students’ tech skills in cybersecurity, virtual modeling, software development and digital analytics.

The University of Bridgeport is the sole Fairfield County school in the initiative and is slated to provide a new 12-week course in cybersecurity and information security tailored to businesses in Southwest Connecticut’s finance and tech sectors.