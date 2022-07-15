Home Education Seven Connecticut colleges launch Tech Talent Accelerator initiative

Seven Connecticut colleges launch Tech Talent Accelerator initiative

By
Phil Hall
-

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the creation of seven new technology education programs at Connecticut’s public and private colleges and universities.

According to the governor’s office, the new Tech Talent Accelerator is being funded by the Connecticut Tech Talent Fund and administered by the Connecticut Department of Community and Economic Development. The initiative will focus on closing a skills gap by fostering partnerships between business and higher education to develop students’ tech skills in cybersecurity, virtual modeling, software development and digital analytics.

The University of Bridgeport is the sole Fairfield County school in the initiative and is slated to provide a new 12-week course in cybersecurity and information security tailored to businesses in Southwest Connecticut’s finance and tech sectors.

Previous articleMonkeypox cases confirmed in Westchester
Next articleStage 2 Drought declared for Connecticut
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here