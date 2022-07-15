WWE to host talent tryout for college athletes

WWE is hosting a multi-day talent tryout for current and recently graduated college athletes, as part of SummerSlam Week in Nashville.

The Stamford-headquartered company said the July 27-29 invite-only tryout will involve more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance; several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process.

WWE hosted its first-ever talent tryout exclusively consisting of former college athletes ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April, which resulted in the signing of more than 20 athletes who participate in the developmental process at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando prior to SummerSlam.