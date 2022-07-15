Home Entertainment WWE to host talent tryout for college athletes

WWE to host talent tryout for college athletes

By
Phil Hall
-

WWE is hosting a multi-day talent tryout for current and recently graduated college athletes, as part of SummerSlam Week in Nashville.

The Stamford-headquartered company said the July 27-29 invite-only tryout will involve more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance; several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process.

WWE hosted its first-ever talent tryout exclusively consisting of former college athletes ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April, which resulted in the signing of more than 20 athletes who participate in the developmental process at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando prior to SummerSlam.

Previous articleReport: Russian television network evaded boycott via IBM Cloud
Next articleMonkeypox cases confirmed in Westchester
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here