Monroe Rite Aid robbed of thousands of narcotic pills

Phil Hall
Four men wearing ski masks robbed a Rite Aid pharmacy in Monroe on Wednesday and absconded with thousands of narcotics pills.

According to a report in The Monroe Sun, the Rite Aid at 508 Monroe Turnpike was robbed at approximately 3:39 p.m. when the four intruders ordered employees to open the safe where narcotics are stored. After emptying the safe’s pharmaceutical contents, they exited and fled north on Monroe Parkway (Route 111).

No weapons were used in the robbery and there were no injuries reported.

