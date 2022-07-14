“Play to your strength. Then you are always strong.”

— author Silvia Hartmann

As we enter a new year filled with uncertainty once again, I implore you to answer some questions about yourself. I’ll go ahead and start us off with answering the questions from my own standpoint. Give these some good thought and play to your strengths in 2022.

What do you do best?

That’s a tough one to answer for me, because I always feel like there is room for improvement in everything. I feel like I do a pretty good job of staying on top of things. I’ve worn a lot of hats over the years and oftentimes have a lot of pots on the stove, and I manage to keep them all going on a very high level. I don’t waste my time and always feel like something can be done to better myself, my business and/or my family. To go along with this, I’ve done a good job of developing and cultivating relationships over the years.

What makes you the best version of yourself? What is the most important quality or characteristic that has gotten you to where you are today?

Perseverance. I think that out of all the qualities you can possess, this may well be the most important. It’s constantly pushing and pushing and pushing, not letting obstacles stop you and slow you down. If you look at any successful businessman, athlete or anyone in any other career for that matter, there were points in time where they were faced with tremendous hardships and battled through. I constantly remind myself of this and realize that obstacles are simply opportunities for growth. If I stopped at every obstacle or listened to the naysayers, I would have never achieved much of the success I’ve had in my life.

Your biggest success? No rules here. This can be anything in your life that you view as your greatest accomplishment to date.

Becoming a father.

Your motto: What is your personal mantra, saying or adage that you tend to live life by or believe in strongly?

I have several so I will give a few. The first one is: “Consistency, Persistency, and Intensity.” I believe that to become truly successful you need to be consistent in your practices, persistent in your efforts and intense with your drive.

The second, a quote by Coach John Wooden, someone who I’ve read up on quite a bit: “Failing to plan in planning to fail.”

Last, and arguably my favorite at this point is, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” I truly believe that the way we do certain things in our lives has a large carryover and represents how we do most other things in life.

Your current passions? No rules here either. This can be anything in your life that you are currently excited about or enjoy.

I really enjoy educating and mentoring. To that point, I’m always looking to learn from my own mentors, while striving to improve every day. I’ve had such amazing mentors over the years that I realized and experienced the power of mentorship. Knowing this, I find great satisfaction in paying it forward. I’m in a position in my life and career now where I feel like I still have my best years ahead of me. I can use my experience not only in business but in life, to help those who are either just starting out, seem stuck or just want to take it to another plane.

Now it’s your turn. Give these questions your attention and turn to your answers into a plan for how you will conquer 2022 and beyond. Wishing all the readers out there a happy, healthy and safe new year.

Reach Giovanni at GiovanniRoselli.com.