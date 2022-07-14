Jay Reynolds joins Westport’s Gemspring Capital as managing director

Gemspring Capital, a Westport-based middle-market private equity firm, has hired Jay Reynolds as a managing director.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Reynolds was with The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm, where he worked for nearly a decade with a focus on all aspects of the investment process, including sourcing, structuring and executing non-control investment opportunities, as well as post-investment collaboration with portfolio company management teams to implement growth plans. Earlier in his career, he was with Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a lower middle market private equity firm.

“We are excited to welcome Jay to the team,” said Bret Wiener, managing partner of Gemspring Capital. “His entrepreneurial drive and deep experience partnering with founders further enhance our transaction execution and value creation capabilities.”