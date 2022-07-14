Home Banking & Finance Greenwich’s L Catterton rolls out private credit platform

Phil Hall
The Greenwich-based private equity firm L Catterton has announced the launch of a private credit platform and with Shahab Rashid as managing partner and co-head of private credit.

“Launching a private credit strategy is a natural extension of L Catterton’s proven model and will strengthen our position as the partner of choice for companies seeking flexible capital solutions,” said Scott Dahnke, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton. “We are excited to welcome Shahab, who brings decades of credit investing experience to help us build a comprehensive private credit capability that complements our 33-year history in making private equity investments.”

Rashid will lead L Catterton’s efforts in the global alternative credit space with the establishment of a direct lending strategy designed to provide debt solutions to private equity-backed, middle-market companies. Prior to joining L Catterton, Rashid was a partner and co-founder of the Private Credit Group at Adams Street Partners. Earlier in his career, he was a managing director in the U.S. Private Debt Group at Oaktree Capital Management, where he led the team in investing across the capital structure in private equity-backed, middle-market companies.

Phil Hall
