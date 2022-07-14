Home Fairfield Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to occupy Lord & Taylor’s former...

Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to occupy Lord & Taylor’s former Stamford store

Phil Hall
The former Stamford site of Lord & Taylor will be taken over by Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th.

The Stamford Advocate first reported Whole Foods was identified as the tenant for the 110 High Ridge Road property in a building permit filed in late May by LT Stamford LLC, which has owned the property since August 2015. Saks Off 5th, which will occupy 30,000 square feet on the property’s second floor, with an opening slated for later this year – it was previously at Stamford Town Center until late 2021.

“We’re excited to return to the Stamford community and provide our loyal customers an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love,” Rob Brooks, president of O5, Saks Off 5th’s store division, said in a statement.

Whole Foods acknowledged in April that it was working on the development of a Stamford store but declined to pinpoint the exact location.

