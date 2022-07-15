Saks Off Fifth Opens At The Former Lord & Taylor Eastchester Site

It was in December 2020 that we bid a tearful adieu to Lord & Taylor in Eastchester. Less than two years later, however, fashionistas and shopaholics were back at the site on the evening of Wednesday, July 13, for a sneak peek at the latest Saks Off Fifth, which opened the next day. And what an evening it was – scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, more than a bit of the bubbly, raffles, a DJ, and swag bags, plus some of the greatest markdowns we’ve ever seen Off Fifth, including an Effy citrine ring valued at more than $2,500 that went for $700 and a Gucci GG Blooms zipped tote-style handbag – easily worth $1,200 online – that went for $600.

Menswear, womenswear, accessories, kids’ stuff, and skincare products all stood at attention in roughly 30,000 square feet of what was L & T’s lower level. The rest of the building will be occupied by other businesses.

Rob Brooks, president of Saks Off Fifth stores, said it was fitting that an Off Fifth store occupies the old L & T space as Lord & Taylor was once part of Hudson’s Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth.

“We can’t be more thrilled for the cross-collaboration that pulled this off,” he said.

Afterward, he told WAG that area residents can look for more Saks Off Fifth action. In addition to the Saks Off Fifth in White Plains and now Eastchester, Saks Off Fifth will open in the old Lord & Taylor in Stamford by Oct. 1.

We are so there.