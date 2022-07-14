U.S. and world news for July 14

Biden and Lapid meet: President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Lapid met in Jerusalem today and signed a Joint Declaration on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership. The document reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the two countries and the U. S. commitment to Israel’s security. The U. S. pledged to never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and said that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome. The U. S. and Israel reiterated their concerns regarding Russia’s ongoing attacks against Ukraine and restated their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian missiles hit Vinnytsia: Three Russian missiles hit an office building and apartment buildings in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia today killing at least 20 and injuring at least 90 according to Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainians say the missiles were launched from a Russian submarine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said the missiles were deliberately aimed at civilian targets and Russia is engaging in terrorism.

Reopening of Buffalo grocery: The Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo where a mass shooting took place in May was scheduled to reopen today. Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire using an assault rifle. A memorial service was held yesterday at the Buffalo grocery store.

Spacey pleads not guilty: Actor Kevin Spacey entered “not guilty” pleas in the Old Bailey Court in London today on five charges that he sexually assaulted three men. A judge said that Spacey would go on trial next June and that the trial would last no more than a month.

Mask mandate considered for LA: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to again mandate the use of masks because of an increase in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, there were 5,170 new cases reported with 14 deaths. Most of the new cases have been the BA.5 variant of the virus. Los Angeles County has a positive test rate of more than 16%.

JPMorgan profits fall: JPMorgan Chase this morning reported a 28% drop in second quarter 2022 profits compared with the same period last year. JPMorgan had $31.6 billion in managed revenue and a second quarter profit of $8.65 billion. Chairman Jamie Dimon warned that inflation, rising interest rates and Russia’s war on Ukraine could combine to have what he termed negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road.