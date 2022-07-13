Ready For Horses — And Horsepower

Amid the pastoral beauty of Greenwich’s great estates, Oldfield Farm, on John Street, is an equestrian property without peer.

The 14,956-square-foot villa sits on 18.39 acres of lush grounds that include a pair of stables, paddocks and a stick and ball field for polo practice. French doors along the south façade open onto terraces, loggias, gardens, a swimming pool and a tennis court for those whose sporting passions lie beyond the four-legged.

Inside, an 18-month renovation reveals traditional interiors that include more gaming pursuits (a billiards room, a basketball court) as well as a gym, a paneled library, a wine cellar, a solarium, a home theater, multiple sitting and dining areas — perfect for entertaining — and a primary suite with a sumptuous bath. (There are 9 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and six half-bathrooms in all.)

A five-plus car garage and central air conditioning are among the amenities.

Saddle up for seclusion, convenience and timeless elegance.

