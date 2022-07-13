Lake Avenue is home to a 1934 equestrian estate on 4 acres. The 5,221-square-foot main Colonial was renovated in 2019, farmhouse-style. The intimate, modern result boasts a new kitchen, new bathrooms and an indoor lap pool with spa. (There are five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and 2 half-baths in all.)

Outside, a greenhouse, a tennis court and an in-ground pool await, along with a 15,000-square-foot outbuilding that includes an 11-stall stable, a tack room, a new three-room office, two caretaker apartments and a five-plus car garage.

Think of it as your own private club.

For more on this Lake Avenue property, which lists at $6,995,000, contact Steve Archino at 203-618-3144 or 203-869-4343.

Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty.