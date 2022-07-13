Remembering Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward at the Burns Film Center

On Sunday, July 10, director Ethan Hawke and producers Ryan Hawke (Ethan’s wife) and Emily Wachtel appeared at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville as the center presented “The Last Movie Stars,” the trio’s six-part documentary on the personal and professional relationship of actors-philanthropists Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Through recovered transcripts of interviews with the longtime Westport couple – he died in 2008 – and those close to them, brought to life by contemporary actors, viewers were given a close-up of the pair’s lives and careers. (George Clooney reads Newman’s words; Laura Linney, Woodward’s.) Oscar-winning director, writer and producer Martin Scorsese served as executive producer for the series, which is from CNN Films and HBO Max.

After the second episode concluded at 1 p.m., the Hawkes and Wachtel participated in a Q and A with Janet Maslin, president of the Burns board.

“The Last Movie Stars” begins streaming on HBO Max July 21.