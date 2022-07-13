WCC and JPMorgan Chase Team to Increase Students’ Financial Literacy

SUNY Westchester Community College has received a grant from JPMorgan Chase to continue its Money Smart Forum financial coaching program for another three years. This award is part of a $2.5 million grant from Chase to the National Council for Workforce Education (NCWE) to develop and launch similar financial coaching programs at select community colleges, based on the successful model used by SUNY WCC. The financial coaching program is designed to affect student financial behavior and improve persistence and graduation rates.

The announcement of the program’s continuation, along with the names of three additional community colleges that will be receiving grants to participate in the program, will be made Thursday, July 14 at WCC’s Valhalla campus. WCC President Belinda S. Miles, Ed.D.; Workforce Executive Director Darlene G. Miller, Ed.D.; Westchester County George Latimer; and Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley are scheduled to speak.

For more, visit sunywcc.edu.