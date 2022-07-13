Home WAG Exclusives Everybody Into The Pool

Georgette Gouveia
Cayman Islands vacation home custom pool lining mosaic by Artaic in collaboration with underwater photographer Jim Hellemn. Inspired by the natural coral reef beside the property, the 60-foot-long mosaic, which is made up of thousands of squared 3/8-inch vitreous glass tiles, offers the homeowners a permanent art installation that crystallizes the underwater ecosystem living right in their backyard.

In his short story, “The Swimmer,” the late Ossining author John Cheever imagined his troubled protagonist swimming the suburban landscape by dipping into one neighbor’s pool after another.

So the question here is, What would he make of these pools?

Milton, Massachusetts, home featuring a plunge pool by Soake Pools. Landscape by Nawada Landscape Design & Frank Walsh Landscape. Photograph by Jon Caron.

To celebrate the start of summer, Manhattan public relations firm UpSpring has pulled together these images of pools designed by some of their clients. We’re happy to pass them along to give you ideas for planning your own backyard oasis (late summer and early fall are good times for pool building) or just to escape into.

