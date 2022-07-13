Helping Ukraine And Rwanda Through The Power Of Flour

If you’ve seen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the tube recently, you’ll notice she wears a 7-inch, blue-and-yellow tube-bead bracelet on one wrist. It’s one of the items featured by Carolina Fernandez, a Sherman and Palm Beach resident who is co-founder and CEO of flourFlower, an organization that builds bakeries in Rwanda to help a struggling population feed and employ itself.

There are also a number of Ukrainian-inspired items on the site that benefit the American Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical humanitarian organization, in their missions to provide food, nonfood items and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Longtime WAG adviser David Hochberg gifted us with one of the bracelets when we met up at the recent opening of the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts’ summer music festival in Katonah.

For more on the bracelets, which sell for $30, and other products click here.