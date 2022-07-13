A Greenwich Waterfront Oasis

With a mesmerizing 10.1 acres of waterfront leading out to Long Island Sound and 440 feet of direct sparkling water in a private, tranquil setting, this 60-year-old, 8,354-square-foot Colonial on Cobb Island Drive is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Inside most rooms boast magnificent, panoramic views, looking east and south across Cos Cob Harbor and the entrance to the Sound. Bordered to the south by Mead Point and the historic, 50-acre Copper Beech Farm, the house was once owned by the Greenway family of Carnegie Steel fame. It was recently renovated by the current owner to offer an oasis for guests and homeowner alike.

There’s a gorgeous kitchen as well as five lovely full and 2 partial bathrooms, along with a waterside pool, lighted tennis court and a large guest cottage/party barn/home office, with second-floor living quarters. Elegant and inviting, this turnkey home — one of the largest waterfront properties in Fairfield County — proves dreams can come true.

The house lists for $20,000,000. For more, call Janet Milligan at 203-253-1770 or 203-869-4343.