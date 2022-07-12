Iona College is now Iona University. The announcement was made July 12 at an event on campus in New Rochelle by the school’s President Seamus Carey that was attended by students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of Iona’s Board of Trustees and guests from the community.

“While this change reflects the growth, structure and direction of Iona, it also carries forward the legacy we have inherited,” Carey said. “Our name is different, but our mission and values are the same.”

Iona has an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students. It was founded by the Christian Brothers in 1940.

Michael Hegarty, who was in the graduating class of 1966 and is chairman of Iona’s Board of Trustees, said, “There is an exciting, palpable momentum at Iona. Becoming a University is the culmination of the excellent work of the faculty and leadership, as well as the launch into the next era of Iona continuing to serve as a premier institute of higher learning where students enjoy an unparalleled academic and extracurricular experience. Congratulations to all Iona Gaels on this proud day.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer extended his congratulations.

“Iona has a long and proud history of graduating curious, eager and caring students who contribute a great deal to our communities, including our own Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins,” Latimer said.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson noted, “In many ways, the city and Iona have grown together. So your pride is shared by many here, and we wish you continued success on the path ahead.”

Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) extended congratulations from the business community.