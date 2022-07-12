A Modern Escape In Greenwich

This 5,132-square-foot home on Hycliff Road by mid-century modern master Paul Rudolph lets its dramatic, mature landscape in.

Drive through its stone pillars to enter a serene, idyllic world on 4.12 acres punctuated by the rushing sound of the Byram River.

Inside, the sense of being one with nature continues in the living room and the screened-in porch perched on columns 25 feet above the property, which cascades down to the river 100 feet below. Rudolph oriented the house’s new, repurposed spaces to capture the western sunsets.

Throughout the beautifully spare rooms — reminiscent of Japanese homes — building materials and structural features become visible artistic elements. This is characteristic of this architectural style, popular in the mid-20th century. (The house was built in 1957.) A generous primary suite and three other bedrooms — there are also four full bathrooms — plus a pool and a two-bedroom garage apartment offer a timeless experience.

The house lists for $2,995,000. For more, contact Fran Ehrlich at 203-249-5561 or 203-618-3164 or Helene Barre at 203-550-0855 or 203-618-3123.