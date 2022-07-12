Samsondale Plaza shopping center sold for $26.5M

The Samsondale Plaza shopping center in West Haverstraw has sold for $26.5 million.

The 156,185-square-foot property is located at 45 South Route 9W and is 91% leased. Stop & Shop is the anchor store at the property and other tenants include Advance Auto, Dollar Tree, Mandee, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Sally Beauty Supply and Sports Clips.

JLL Capital Markets marketed the property for the seller, a joint venture between Mark Holdings LLC and Paragon Realty Group LLC. An affiliate of Northeast Capital Group acquired the property.

Photo courtesy of LoopNet