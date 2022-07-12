Former Electri-Cable Assemblies HQ in Shelton sells for $3.05M

The Shelton commercial property that was the headquarters of Electri-Cable Assemblies (ECA) was sold for $3.05 million.

The 31,298-square-foot building was built in 1998 and is located on a 5.16-acre parcel at 10 Mountain View Drive. The purchaser was Shelton Winair, an HVAC products wholesaler nd distributor, which is presently located on River Road in Shelton.

ECA was purchased in 2016 by Dekko, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graham Holdings Co., a manufacturer of power charging and data systems, lighting and electrical solutions to the North American market. The company relocated the Shelton company to Indiana.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein was the listing broker and represented the purchaser, while Brian Enright of Halloran & Sage in New Haven was counsel to the seller.