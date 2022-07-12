Historic Yonkers mansion listed for $2.5M

The historic mansion at 573 North Broadway in Yonkers has been listed at $2.5 million.

This English manor home was designed by Philadelphia architect Wilson Eyre Jr. as the residence of John Andrus, a chemicals tycoon and former mayor. The home was constructed in 1910 and is believed to be Eyre’ only Westchester-based design. The property was in the news in 2007 when a developer unsuccessfully attempted to acquire the home and replace it with multiple houses.

The home spans three floors and includes eight bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a finished basement with a rec room and four fireplaces. The house last sold in 2008 for $650,000.

Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents for the property.