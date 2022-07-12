XPO Logistics unveils new name of brokerage platform spinoff

Greenwich-headquartered XPO Logistics Inc. has announced the name of the planned spinoff of its tech-enabled brokerage platform will be RXO.

RXO will go forth with the tagline “Massive capacity. Cutting-edge technology.” The company’s website, RXO.com, is now online.

“Our spinoff now has a name – RXO – bringing it one step closer to becoming a standalone industry leader,” said Brad Jacobs, chairman and CEO of XPO Logistics. “Our best-in-class truck brokerage business will be the keystone of RXO’s asset-light platform, poised to continue to take share of a growing market.”

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation and the new CEO of RXO, added, “The new brand embodies our competitive positioning of reliable outperformance, propelled by multiple tailwinds. RXO will launch with a widely adopted digital platform that gives shippers and carriers the automation they demand. I’m excited to lead our team to even greater achievements as a tech-enabled pure-play.”