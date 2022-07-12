Fairfield University Art Museum acquires 40 works from Brandywine Workshop and Archives

The Fairfield University Art Museum (FUAM) has acquired 40 artworks from the Brandywine Workshop and Archives.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1972 by artist Allan Edmunds, the Brandywine Workshop and Archives is a nonprofit cultural institution celebrated for its engagement with the local community and its educational programming. The acquisition is part of the workshop’s initiative to place “satellite collections” in university art museums across the country – other institutions featuring its works include Harvard Art Museums, RISD Museum and the University of Delaware Museums.

The collection includes works from the early 1980s to today, primarily by artists of color – nd more than 50% of the works by women artists. Adger Cowans, Janet Taylor Pickett, Eduardo “Choco” Roca Salazar, and Larry Walker are among those represented in this collection, which will be the focus of an exhibition planned for autumn 2024.

“The Brandywine works in Fairfield’s newly formed satellite collection have tremendously expanded the voices represented in our collection of contemporary prints,” said Carey Weber, FUAM’s Frank and Clara Meditz executive director. “We are delighted to have been able to use our recently established Black Art Fund to partially finance this acquisition.”

Photo: Rodney Ewing, “My Country Needs Me,” 1996, offset lithograph. Edition: 80. Published by Brandywine Workshop and Archive.