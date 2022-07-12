Douglas Grabe and Dr. Peter Cimino join Hartford HealthCare Fairfield region board

The Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region has announced the appointments of Douglas Grabe and Dr. Peter Cimino to its board of directors.

Grabe is the president and CEO of Little Pub Group Inc., a Fairfield County-based hospitality company comprised of five full-service restaurants, a boutique hotel, a mobile kitchen, and outposts in the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. Before launching Little Pub Group, Grabe founded Atomic Products, a Bridgeport-based manufacturing company focused on developing and marketing pet products and theme park novelties, in 2002. Grabe is a Fairfield resident and a former board member and committee chairman of the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk and the Unquowa School in Fairfield.

Cimino has been a practicing primary care physician at the Fairfield Medical Group since 1999. He is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Fairfield County Medical Society. He is an active staff at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital and has served on the St. Vincent’s Medical Executive Committee since 2007, most recently completing his term as president.