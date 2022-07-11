Mastercard pauses brand ambassador relation with two athletes over LIV Golf Series

Purchase-headquartered Mastercard is putting its brand ambassador relationship with golfers Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell on hold following the pair’s participation in the LIV Golf Series funded by the Saudi Arabian government.

Sports Business Journal reported the pausing of the relationships with Poulter and McDowell came after the PGA Tour suspended them for participating in the new rival LIV Golf. Poulter’s endorsement deal with Mastercard dates to 2009 and McDowell signed with the brand in 2011.

Both men have not worn the Mastercard logo on their shirts in their recent LIV appearances. Mastercard Senior Vice President of Communications Seth Eisen said the decision was made “recognizing the uncertainties around their standing” with the PGA Tour, adding that the company appreciated “the role they have played as ambassadors for Mastercard and the Tour for the past several years.”