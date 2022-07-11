Darien fintech to bring 91 new jobs to Connecticut

Oasis Pro Markets, a Darien-based fintech, has announced an expansion project in Connecticut that will generate 91 new jobs over the next four years.

The company, which currently employs 15 people, is a subsidiary of Oasis Pro Inc. and operates an alternative trading system that enables subscribers to trade digital securities and make payment for those digital securities in digital or fiat currencies. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is providing a grant in arrears up to $1,067,602 for the expansion project, contingent on the company creating and retaining 91 new full-time jobs within the state.

“Connecticut is attractive company location with its top-quality educated workforce, universities, quality of life and a focus on building strong infrastructure for growth – especially in the fintech area,” Pat LaVecchia, CEO and founder of Oasis Pro Markets, said. “As a longtime resident, it is exciting to see Connecticut supporting our company’s growth and its commitment to providing a strong foundation for growing companies like ours.”