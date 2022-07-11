Real estate lawyer arrested for withholding clients’ closing funds

Norwalk police announced the arrest of Carl Ferraro, a real estate attorney accused of stealing funds from his clients.

The Norwalk Police Department said it began to received complaints against Ferraro in March that he withheld clients’ money during real estate closings and failed to pass the funds along to the sellers.

Ferraro, a Darien resident, was arrested on July 6 on eight counts of first-degree larceny for the theft of nearly $2 million, with his alleged thefts occurring between November 2021 and March 2022. He has not been able to post the $1.2 million bond ordered by a judge and remains in custody.



Photo courtesy of the Norwalk Police Department