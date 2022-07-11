Home Fairfield Express service expanded on New Haven Line trains

Phil Hall
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced an upgrade to New Haven Line train service with the addition of six new express trains.

Beginning today, three weekday morning rush-hour express trains will depart from New Haven 5:09 a.m., 5:41 a.m., and 7:52 a.m., making stops in Bridgeport, Stamford and Grand Central Terminal.

Three weekday evening rush-hour express trains will depart from Grand Central Terminal at 4:16 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 6:26 p.m., with stops in Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the trains will “operate in as little as 1 hour and 39 minutes between New Haven and Grand Central.”

“As more people return to rail service, they want faster trains, more options, and increased services,” Lamont said in a statement.

