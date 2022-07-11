New poll finds most Americans opposed overturn of Roe v. Wade

A majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, according to new research from Pew Research Center.

The new research determined nearly six-in-ten adults (57%) disapproved of the court’s sweeping decision, including 43% who strongly disapproved, which roughly four-in-ten (41%) approved, including 25% who strongly approved.

Most women (62%) disapproved of the court’s ruling, with 47% approving. Among me, 52% disapproved while 47% approved.

In the 17 states where abortion is either now largely prohibited or where prohibitions are set to take effect soon, 52% of survey respondents disapproved and 46% approved.

The partisan differences were especially noticeable, with about eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (82%) disapproving of the court’s decision, including nearly two-thirds (66%) who strongly disapproved, while most Republicans and Republican leaners (70%) approved, with 48% strongly approving.

The new survey was conducted among 6,174 adults between June 27 and July 4.