Home Entertainment Report: WWE’s Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to four ex-employees

Report: WWE’s Vince McMahon paid $12M in hush money to four ex-employees

By
Phil Hall
-

WWE CEO Vince McMahon allegedly agreed to pay four former female employees more than $12 million over 16 years to gain their silence over allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

According to a Wall Street Journal report sourced from “unnamed people familiar with the deals” and from corporate documents seen by the Journal, the depth and scope of the payments is greater than the previously reported $3 million payment made to a former employee with whom McMahon allegedly had an affair.

The Journal’s report included hitherto unknown settlements including a $7.5 million pact with a former wrestler who claimed she was demoted and fired for resisting McMahon demands for sexual relations. Another settlement involved $1 million to a WWE contractor who alleged she was sexually harassed by and received unsolicited nude photos of McMahon.

The WWE board of directors is now collaborating with a law firm to investigate McMahon as well as John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at the company, over non-disclosure agreements involving former employees. McMahon stepped aside on a temporary basis from his leadership positions at the Stamford-headquartered company while his daughter Stephanie McMahon serves as interim chairman and chief executive.

Previous articleConnecticut in $3M settlement with third-party electric supplier
Next articleYonkers contractor sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here