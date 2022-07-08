Connecticut in $3M settlement with third-party electric supplier

Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman announced a $3 million settlement with third-party electric supplier Public Power that resolves allegations that the company failed to publish “next cycle rate” information as required, thus denying consumers the chance to switch to another supplier to avoid a rate increase.

As part of the agreement, Public Power will no longer participate in the state’s electric supplier market, along with three of its sister companies; a fourth company will exit the market in September. Funds from the settlement will be used to pay down accumulated, unpaid electric bills for hardship customers.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) Office of Education, Outreach and Enforcement was also a party in the settlement.

“Public Power withheld basic required rate information that consumers needed to make an informed choice. PURA gave them an opportunity to correct that error and make things right. They refused. This $3 million settlement forces Public Power out of the market permanently and will provide substantial debt relief to families in need,” said Tong. “Connecticut families pay far too much for their energy. They don’t need to be misled into paying even more.”