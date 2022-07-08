Bradley Airport receives $20M in federal funds for facility uprgrades

Bradley International Airport is receiving $20 million in federal funds as part of a Biden administration endeavor to provide nearly $1 billion to 85 airports for the expansion and upgrade of terminals and other facilities.

The funding, which will be allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), will be used for the installation of a new in-line checked baggage system. The FAA faulted the airport’s baggage system, which is located as part of the ticket counter, with limiting capacity and creating congestion and delays for passengers.

The funds will also be used to install new elevators and handicapped-accessible restrooms and upgrade the site’s HVAC system.

The new funding comes one week after the airport unveiled its new $210 million surface transportation center that will encompass rental car services and bus transportation in a site within walking distance of the airport’s main terminal.