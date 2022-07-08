University of New Haven to offer cannabis certificate programs

The University of New Haven is collaborating with Green Flower, a California-based cannabis education company, to launch several new online certificate programs that focus on opportunities in the cannabis industry. The school is the first college or university in Connecticut to collaborate with Green Flower, which has developed relationships with schools across the country.

The four certificate programs will cover business, healthcare and medicine, law and policy, and agriculture and horticulture. Each certificate program consists of three eight-week courses, and students will receive online instruction in their chosen topic area from expert faculty members vetted and selected by Green Flower.

Each of the four cannabis certificate programs start on Sept. 5. The cost is $2,950 per program and enrollment is now open.

“This is a unique opportunity for the university to collaborate with an industry leader in the cannabis education industry to offer in-demand certificate programs that enable individuals from a variety of fields and interests to develop specialized knowledge and skills in some of the most important areas of the cannabis industry,” said Danielle Wozniak, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Haven. “Trained professionals are needed to fill the jobs that are being created now and that will be created in the future. Students will receive cutting-edge preparation in these certificate programs to prepare them to excel in this emerging and highly competitive growth market while applying ethical business practices and quality standards to the Connecticut cannabis industry.”