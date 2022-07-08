Home Banking & Finance Kim Karl named VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury

Kim Karl named VP of commercial lending at Savings Bank of Danbury

By
By Phil Hall
-

Savings Bank of Danbury has hired Kim Karl as vice president of commercial lending.

Kim previously worked as a commercial lender for Ion Bank, People’s United Bank and TD Bank. Outside of banking, she is a member of the United Way of Western CT’s Northern Fairfield County Community Council, works a mentor with the Human Services Council of Norwalk, is a board member at the McGivney Community Center and serves as secretary of the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.

“Kim is an experienced banker and a great addition to our team” said Savings Bank of Danbury Senior Vice President Patrick Kelley. “Entrepreneurs, women- led businesses, and growing companies depend on our knowledgeable Commercial Banking professionals to tailor our products and services to best meet their needs. Kim’s experience and knowledge will bring great value to our customers.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
