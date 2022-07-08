Monroe Police Department to host Youth Police Academy

The Monroe Police Department is setting its sights on future employees with the launch of its’ Youth Police Academy for children ages 7-11.

The academy will be held from Aug. 22-26 and will be open to Monroe children, although non-residents will be considered if class size can accommodate them. Children participating in the program will be introduced to the role of a police officer, with activities ranging from K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter demonstration and a mock crime scene investigation.

The academy is free but requires pre-registration, and classes will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Photo: Officer Dan Lindell and a potential future colleague, courtesy of the Monroe Police Department.