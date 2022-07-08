Home Crime Monroe Police Department to host Youth Police Academy

Phil Hall
The Monroe Police Department is setting its sights on future employees with the launch of its’ Youth Police Academy for children ages 7-11.

The academy will be held from Aug. 22-26 and will be open to Monroe children, although non-residents will be considered if class size can accommodate them. Children participating in the program will be introduced to the role of a police officer, with activities ranging from K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter demonstration and a mock crime scene investigation.

The academy is free but requires pre-registration, and classes will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Photo: Officer Dan Lindell and a potential future colleague, courtesy of the Monroe Police Department.

