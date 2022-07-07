Norwalk parcel off Merritt Parkway is sold

The 1.03-acre vacant parcel at 410 Main Ave. in Norwalk has been purchased for an undisclosed amount.

The property is located 0.3 miles from the Merritt Parkway’s Exits 40A & B, 0.5 miles from the Merritt 7 train station and 0.7 miles from Route 7. It is on a bus route, across the street from the Merritt 7 office complex, and near hotels, shopping and restaurants

Angel Commercial LLC procured the buyer, The Old Mill at River’s Edge LLC, and represented the seller, 410 Main Avenue LLC.

“The commercial land is seconds from the Merritt Parkway and minutes to Route 7,” said Jon Angel, who was the sole broker in this transaction. “With 645 linear feet of frontage on Main Avenue in Norwalk, the property has great visibility and is easily accessible.”