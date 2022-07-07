Connecticut upgrades platform for unemployment benefits

The Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) has launched ReEmployCT as the state’s new unemployment benefits and tax system, ReEmployCT.

According to CTDOL, ReEmployCT replaces several unemployment systems to offer a single platform to enable claimants to access state benefits in a digital environment without the need for mailing or faxing documents. It is also designed to reduce the number of times some companies must file their wage records. ReEmployCT will serve approximately 115,000 businesses in Connecticut who pay into the Unemployment Trust Fund, as well as unemployed workers who are eligible for benefits.

Design and planning of ReEmployCT began in 2016 with the initial implementation expected to happen in May 2021. Due to the pandemic and historically high unemployment filings between March 2020 to September 2021, that launch was rescheduled for July 5.

“This was an enormous project that required years of planning, and I want to acknowledge the agency team that has worked incredibly hard to get the technical work completed, help claimants and businesses transition, and handle the challenges presented with this type of multi-year project,” said CTDOL Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo. “We have more work ahead of us, but we are pleased with the transition and know that ReEmployCT will help make the unemployment system easier to navigate for all users.”