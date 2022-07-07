Home Latest News IBM acquires Israeli data observability software firm

IBM acquires Israeli data observability software firm

Phil Hall
IBM has acquired Databand.ai, an Israeli-based provider of data observability software designed to help organizations fix issues with their data, including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality before it impacts their bottom-line.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Databand.ai is IBM’s fifth acquisition in 2022, and the Armonk-headquartered company has acquired more than 25 companies since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.

“Our clients are data-driven enterprises who rely on high-quality, trustworthy data to power their mission-critical processes. When they don’t have access to the data they need in any given moment, their business can grind to a halt,” said Daniel Hernandez, General Manager for Data and AI, IBM. “With the addition of Databand.ai, IBM offers the most comprehensive set of observability capabilities for IT across applications, data and machine learning, and is continuing to provide our clients and partners with the technology they need to deliver trustworthy data and AI at scale.”

