Citrin Cooperman completes acquisition of Kingston Smith Barlevi

The CPA firm Citrin Cooperman announced the completion of its acquisition of Kingston Smith Barlevi (KSB), a Los Angeles-based accounting agency with more than three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industries.

“The KSB team have an incredible pulse on the media and entertainment industries,” said Citrin Cooperman CEO Alan Badey. “Their deep relationships, skills, and specialties dovetail perfectly with our own and we very much look forward to having them aboard as we continue to expand our footprint throughout California.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With this acquisition, Citrin Cooperman will have more than 200 employees in Southern California with about half devoted to entertainment and the rest providing services to a large diverse corporate client base.

“Our growth in California has been substantial and we have been fortunate to join with so many talented professionals in such a short period of time.” said Executive Chairman Joel Cooperman. “We’ve been servicing clients in media and entertainment for over 40 years, and we’re excited to have KSB join in this key industry sector.”

Citrin Cooperman is headquartered in New York City and maintains regional offices in Norwalk and White Plains.